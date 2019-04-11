A Court Case From The Early 1900s Gives New York Legal Precedent For Requiring Measles Vaccinations

In the case that revolved around smallpox vaccinations, the Supreme Court ruled that individual rights must at times give way to the common good. “On any other basis, organized society could not exist with safety to its members,” the court decreed. “Society based on the rule that each one is a law unto himself would soon be confronted with disorder and anarchy.” As the measles outbreak continues to spread, states and cities are taking more drastic steps to control it.

Stat: Can N.Y. Require Measles Vaccinations? A 1905 Case May Offer A Foothold

When New York’s health department announced this week that it would mandate vaccinations in parts of Brooklyn to quell a ballooning measles outbreak, it was not the first to take such a step. In fact, its legal basis for the rare effort may be predicated on the actions of Massachusetts authorities who tried — and succeeded — in doing so over a century ago. In 1902, a Massachusetts man defied an order to be vaccinated against smallpox despite the fact the dangerous disease — since eradicated, thanks to vaccine — was spreading in Cambridge. The fight that ensued between the Rev. Henning Jacobson and public health authorities became a pillar on which public health powers have relied since the Supreme Court handed down its ruling in the state’s favor three years later. (Branswell, 4/10)

The Associated Press: US Measles Tally Hits 465, With Most Illnesses In Kids

U.S. measles cases are continuing to jump, and most of the reported illnesses are in children. Health officials say 465 measles cases have been reported this year, as of last week. That's up from 387 the week before. (Stobbe, 4/10)

The Wall Street Journal: Eight Measles Cases Found In New York’s Westchester County

Westchester County has confirmed eight measles cases, primarily confined to one family whose children were unvaccinated, officials said Wednesday. The infected children range in age from 6 months to 14 years old, and live in the Mount Kisco, N.Y., area, part of northern Westchester. The children were exposed to measles while attending family events in nearby Rockland County and Brooklyn, where there are two large measles outbreaks, County Executive George Latimer said. Some of the children attend a private yeshiva, he said. (West, 4/10)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription