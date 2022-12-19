A Defendant’s Medical Safety Shouldn’t Factor Into Their Bail, NH Court Rules
In other state health news: Avon Products has been hit with a $40 million damages bill in a California lawsuit targeting talc; Missouri churches are acting as child nutrition providers; the potential end of the mpox outbreak in Nevada; and more.
New Hampshire Public Radio:
Defendants' Access To Medical Treatment In Jail Not A Factor In Bail Decisions, NH Supreme Court Rules
Judges in New Hampshire are not allowed to consider whether denying bail to a defendant with medical conditions jeopardizes their safety while incarcerated, according to an unanimous opinion released Friday by the New Hampshire Supreme Court. (Bookman, 12/16)
In other health news from across the U.S. —
Bloomberg:
Avon Hit With $40 Million Verdict In California Talc Lawsuit
Avon Products Inc. was ordered by a California jury to pay $10.3 million in punitive damages to a woman who blamed her cancer on talc in its cosmetics, in the first such case the company has lost in US litigation. (Feeley, 12/16)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
When COVID Hit, Churches Became The Largest USDA Child Nutrition Providers In Missouri
When the pandemic prompted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to loosen the rules over its child nutrition programs, two churches quickly became the largest program sponsors in Missouri. (Barker, 12/18)
Las Vegas Review-Journal:
Mpox Outbreak May Be Nearing An End In Nevada
With cases of monkeypox — or mpox, as it’s now being called — slowing to a trickle, is the outbreak over? “I can’t say it’s eradicated,” Cassius Lockett with the Southern Nevada Health District said of the once-rare virus that has triggered outbreaks around the globe this year. (Hynes, 12/16)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Nonprofit Doorways Expands Focus On Housing In St. Louis
Founded in 1988, the nonprofit Doorways has spent decades connecting people living with HIV/AIDS with housing. However, for much of its existence, the nonprofit resorted to placing clients in emergency or “flex” housing by renting rooms in motels and boarding houses until permanent housing could be found. But one night, Opal Jones, the nonprofit’s president and CEO, realized that the system needed to be more than just a decentralized collection of short-term living spaces. (Wicentowski, 12/16)
Bloomberg:
Amazon Cited By OSHA For Failing To Record Warehouse Injuries
Amazon.com Inc. failed to record injuries and illnesses at warehouses around the US, according to federal workplace safety regulators, a finding that undermines the company’s pledges to improve worker safety in its facilities. (Soper, 12/16)