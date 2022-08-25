A Felony With Up To Life In Prison: Texas Abortion Law Takes Effect Today

On Tuesday night, a federal judge blocked Biden administration guidance that requires doctors to provide abortions in emergency medical situations — the same guidance that was upheld by a different judge in Idaho.

The Hill: Federal Judge In Texas Blocks Biden Administration’s Emergency Abortion Guidance

A federal judge in Texas in a Tuesday night ruling blocked guidance issued by the Biden administration that requires doctors to provide abortions in emergency medical situations even if doing so would run afoul of state law. In a 67-page ruling, U.S. District Judge James Hendrix halted emergency abortion guidance that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued last month in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overruling of Roe v. Wade. (Kruzel, 8/24)

The Texas Tribune: Texas Trigger Law Making Abortion A Felony Goes Into Effect

Performing an abortion is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison in Texas after the state’s trigger law, which has only narrow exceptions to save the life of a pregnant patient, went into effect Thursday. (Klibanoff, 8/25)

Houston Chronicle: Texas ‘Trigger Ban’ Outlawing Nearly All Abortions Takes Effect Today

Texas’ new law prohibiting all abortions from the moment of fertilization, except if the mother’s life is at risk, takes effect today. Doctors now face life in prison and at least $100,000 in penalties if they perform the procedure. They could also lose their medical licenses. (Harris, 8/25)

In legal news from Michigan and Kansas —

Detroit Free Press: Michigan Appeals Court Stops Legislature's Move To Nix Abortion Order

The Michigan Court of Appeals denied a request from the Republican-controlled Legislature to consider reviewing and possible overturning a lower court's order that sought to bar county prosecutors from enforcing a state law criminalizing most abortions. (Boucher, 8/24)

AP: Kansas Activist Sues For A Statewide Abortion Recount

A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen is representing himself in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court after a nine-county hand recount that his supporters largely funded wrapped up over the weekend. Fewer than 100 votes changed out of more than 500,000 cast in those counties. The measure failed by about 165,000 votes statewide. (8/24)

In other news about abortion and reproductive health —

St. Louis Public Radio: Missouri Sex Workers Fight To Protect Access To Abortions

On a busy corner in Wellston, volunteers recently passed out essential items — including bottled water and cellphones — to people in need. Under one tent, sex workers Miyonnee Hickman and Esmeralda, who uses the name for work, fill bags with condoms, pregnancy tests and emergency contraception. (Anderson, 8/24)

Bloomberg: From St. Louis To New Orleans, Cities And States Clash Over Abortion Access

Fights between state officials and local governments are escalating after the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, as cities start to use their own funding to support abortion access. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing St. Louis for allocating federal funds to support those traveling out of state for abortions. In Louisiana, the state’s bond commission voted twice to withhold a $39 million line of credit from the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans after city officials rebuked the state’s abortion ban. (Lowenkron, 8/24)

