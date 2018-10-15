A Glimpse Inside The Tent City That Was Built As Pop-Up Shelter For Detained Children That Has Since Nearly Quadrupled In Size

The tent city in West Texas has been open for 120 days and that longevity, along with its size, has drawn criticism from immigrant advocates, Democratic lawmakers and others.

The New York Times: Inside The Vast Tent City Housing Migrant Children In A Texas Desert

On a barren patch of desert near the border, the incident commander stepped into the Incident Command Post trailer. Walkie-talkies were charging in the corner. Flat-screen TVs and computer monitors showed surveillance camera footage and weather forecasting models. The 911 dispatch center, in a nearby trailer, was quiet, and so were the ambulances and fire trucks. (Fernandez and Dickerson, 10/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Inside The Texas Tent City Housing More Than 1,000 Migrant Teens

Officially, the massive complex just north of the Mexican border is a temporary, emergency “influx shelter” overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement. But in practical terms, it is home, school and playground for migrant teens who were arrested after illegally crossing the U.S. border. Most are now asking for asylum and will spend an average of two months total in the government’s care. Government officials opened the Tornillo shelter to reporters Friday as part of an effort to combat criticisms of conditions inside the facility. (Caldwell, 10/12)

Reuters: Texas Desert Tent City For Immigrant Children Balloons In Size

Since it opened, the camp, with air-conditioned tents, has enhanced its amenities to include access to legal services for the children, medical care, soccer, televised sports events and religious services, U.S. officials said. The average stay of a child at Tornillo is 29 days before the child is released to a sponsor, according to Health and Human Services. Civil rights groups have said that no matter what amenities are offered, holding children in a detention facility for prolonged periods can be a human rights violation. (Chavez, 10/12)

