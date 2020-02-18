A Look At The Main Players Around The Globe Who Are Handling Coronavirus Outbreak

From HHS Secretary Alex Azar to Chinese President Xi Jinping to WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Stat takes a look at the big names behind the organizations and countries racing to contain the outbreak. Meanwhile, NIH's Anthony Fauci says the outbreak is "on the verge" of becoming a global pandemic.

Stat: The Responders: Who Is Leading The Charge In The Coronavirus Outbreak

As concerns mount over the coronavirus that first emerged in China, public health officials there and around the globe have launched a massive response. The nature of that response has varied. In China, officials are trying to contain the virus. In countries that have seen local transmission, including Germany and Singapore, the goal has been to stamp out flare-ups. And in much of the world that hasn’t yet seen much spread of the virus yet, public health officials are readying a strategy in case they do. (Joseph and Branswell, 2/17)

The Hill: NIH Official Says Coronavirus 'On The Verge' Of Becoming Global Pandemic Unless Containment Becomes 'More Successful'

A top official at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said Sunday that the coronavirus outbreak is “on the verge” of becoming a global pandemic unless containment of the deadly disease becomes “more successful.” Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS’s “Face The Nation” that multiple person-to-person transmissions need to occur in multiple countries in order to reach the pandemic threshold. (Coleman, 2/16)

The New York Times: How To Stop A Disease From Crossing Borders

In nearly 20 years with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rear Adm. Nancy Knight, director of the agency’s global health protection division, has led the development, coordination and implementation of public health policies and programs in countries including Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa. Before joining the C.D.C., Dr. Knight was a Peace Corps volunteer in Lesotho and trained as a family physician. (Mzezewa, 2/17)

The New York Times: France Confirms First Death In Europe From Coronavirus

A Chinese tourist has died in France of the coronavirus, the French health minister said on Saturday, becoming the outbreak’s first fatality in Europe and outside Asia. France’s health minister, Agnès Buzyn, said the tourist, who was 80 years old and from the Chinese province of Hubei, the center of the outbreak, died at the Bichat-Claude Bernard Hospital in Paris on Friday after weeks of hospitalization. His daughter, who also has the virus, is receiving treatment and is expected to be discharged soon, Ms. Buzyn said. (Peltier, 2/15)

CNN: "Credible Risk" of Coronavirus Pandemic, Says French Health Minister

French health minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday there is a “credible risk” the novel coronavirus outbreak could turn into a pandemic. "This is a working assumption and a credible risk and France is ready to deal with all possible outcomes,” Veran told French radio network, France Inter. “We have a very strong health system,” Veran added. (Vandoome, 2/18)

NBC News: Coronavirus Map: The COVID-19 Virus Is Spreading Across The World. Here's Where Cases Have Been Confirmed.

Health officials worldwide are working to contain cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus that originated in China. This map will be updated when more information is available. As of Feb. 17, COVID-19 cases were confirmed in China, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, the United States, France, Australia, Malaysia, Nepal, Germany, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Finland, India, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, Sweden, Spain, Belgium and Egypt. (Wu and Chiwaya, 2/17)

Politico: Europe Braces For Coronavirus-Induced Drug Shortages

At this moment, the novel coronavirus outbreak isn’t causing problems for Europe’s medicines supply. But that’s almost certain to change, industry experts warn — and at the worst possible time. Two weeks after the COVID-2019 spread was declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization, it shows no signs of abating. As of February 13, the WHO said there were almost 47,000 lab-confirmed cases of the virus, most of them in China, which has quarantined tens of millions to contain the spread. (Wheaton and Paun, 2/14)

ABC News: Apple Says Worldwide IPhone Supply Will Be 'Temporarily Constrained' Due To Coronavirus

Apple said Monday that its worldwide iPhone supply will be "temporarily constrained" due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. In a statement to investors, the company also said it has experienced a lower demand for its products within China due to the spread of the virus, officially named COVID-19.As a result of these two factors, the company said it does not expect to meet the revenue guidance it provided for the second quarter. (Thorbecke, 2/17)

CNN: Chinese Restaurants Are Losing Business Over Coronavirus Fears

Chinese restaurants in Australia and elsewhere have been suffering for nearly two months, with many reporting a drop in business due to public fears over the novel coronavirus outbreak. Now, a social media campaign in Australia is urging communities to rally around their local Chinese restaurant, as authorities warn against the danger of misinformation and racialized stigma. The campaign, launched this week by Australian political activist group GetUp!, encourages people to show their support by spreading the hashtag #IWillEatWithYou and pledging to support struggling Chinese businesses. (Yeung, 2/18)

CBS News: Armed Men Steal Hundreds Of Toilet Rolls In Hong Kong As Coronavirus Fears Spread

Armed men allegedly took off with hundreds of rolls of toilet paper in Hong Kong as coronavirus fears have left the bathroom necessity in short supply. Toilet paper has have become a hot commodity since the outbreak of the virus on mainland China. Three knife-wielding robbers stole 50 packs of toilet paper rolls — or hundreds of rolls — from a supermarket delivery man on Monday, police said, according to Reuters. The armed robbery occurred in Mong Kok, a district with a history of crime gangs, BBC News said. (Brito, 2/17)

