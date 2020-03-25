Medicare beneficiaries are some of the Americans with the highest-risk of needing coronavirus treatment.

The New York Times: Medicare Is Updating Coverage To Help In The Coronavirus Crisis

Older Americans are at a high risk for serious illness from the coronavirus, and most who are over age 65 are covered by Medicare. Medicare already covers its enrollees for much of what they might need if they contract the virus and become seriously ill — and it has expanded some services and loosened some rules in response to the crisis. Here’s a look at what enrollees can expect from Medicare, some problems to look out for and some additional changes that advocates think still need to be made. (Miller, 3/24)