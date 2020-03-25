A Look At What Medicare Covers In Terms Of Coronavirus Treatment
Medicare beneficiaries are some of the Americans with the highest-risk of needing coronavirus treatment.
The New York Times:
Medicare Is Updating Coverage To Help In The Coronavirus Crisis
Older Americans are at a high risk for serious illness from the coronavirus, and most who are over age 65 are covered by Medicare. Medicare already covers its enrollees for much of what they might need if they contract the virus and become seriously ill — and it has expanded some services and loosened some rules in response to the crisis. Here’s a look at what enrollees can expect from Medicare, some problems to look out for and some additional changes that advocates think still need to be made. (Miller, 3/24)
In other news from Medicare —
Modern Healthcare:
Medicare Payment Change Will Shift Heart Procedures Out Of Hospital
Last month, Winnie Marie Jones underwent a heart catheterization procedure in which three stents were placed in her coronary arteries to open blockages. Unlike her husband, Robert, who had a cardiac stent procedure several years ago, Winnie didn’t go to the hospital for the surgery. The 70-year-old Medicare patient had it done in a free-standing ambulatory surgery center, Medfinity Plano, located about 15 minutes from where she lives in Garland, Texas. She was back home less than five hours after the procedure started. (Meyer, 3/21)