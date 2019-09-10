A Look Back At Bernie Sanders’ Early Political Career–And A Significant Death–Shows Why He Stakes His Legacy On ‘Medicare For All’

Decades before "Medicare for All" became the buzzword du jour for the elections, Sen. Bernie Sanders, frustrated with how his family struggled to pay for his mother's care when she was dying, made a trip to Canada. He walked away from that "thrilled" with the prospect of something better than the U.S. health care system. Meanwhile, where do the candidates stand on the proposal? Reuters takes a look ahead of the Democratic debate this week.

The New York Times: Bernie Sanders Went To Canada, And A Dream Of ‘Medicare For All’ Flourished

In July 1987, Bernie Sanders, then the mayor of Burlington, Vt., arrived in Ottawa convinced he was about to see the future of health care. Years earlier, as his mother’s health declined and his family struggled to pay for medical treatment, he was spending more time attending to her than in classes at Brooklyn College, suffering through what his brother called “a wrecked year’’ leading to her death. Over time, he had come to believe that the American health care system was flawed and inherently unfair. In Canada, he wanted to observe firsthand the government-backed, universal model that he strongly suspected was better. (Ember, 9/9)

Reuters: Where The Top Democratic U.S. Presidential Candidates Stand On 'Medicare For All'

All of the Democratic presidential candidates debating on Thursday say universal healthcare is a top priority. They disagree, however, on the best path to achieve it. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has championed the ambitious goal known as “Medicare for All,” which would replace the current patchwork healthcare structure with a single-payer system. The plan would provide government coverage to everyone based on the existing federal Medicare program for Americans 65 and older and would effectively eliminate private insurance. (Ax, 9/10)

CNN: Medicare For All Vs. Medicare: What The Sanders Plan Would Mean For 60 Million Americans

Many Democrats running for the 2020 presidential nomination want to get more people insured by broadening Medicare to cover all Americans. But if Sen. Bernie Sanders' sweeping "Medicare for All" plan were enacted, it would mean big changes for the more than 60 million people already enrolled in Medicare, the federal health program for the elderly and disabled. (Luhby, 9/8)

And in North Carolina —

North Carolina Health News: We Know What You Did This Summer

Summer is a traditional time for lawmakers to leave Congress behind, and get in touch with constituents. Many hold town halls, tour public works and companies and meet with professional societies. NC Health News reporters dropped in on a handful of events, such as Rep. Alma Adams’ “Health Care for All” panel discussion on Aug. 13, held at a Charlotte retirement community. The two-hour event included an hour of discussions between Adams and local health administrators and doctors, followed by a dozen constituent questions about actions in Congress. (Duong, 9/10)

