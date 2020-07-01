A New Daily Record: Over 48,000 More Americans Confirmed To Have Coronavirus
That's the highest number of official U.S. cases reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The number of lives lost topped 126,000.
The New York Times:
U.S. Cases Reach New Record
More than 48,000 coronavirus cases were announced across the United States on Tuesday, the most of any day of the pandemic. Officials in eight states — Alaska, Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas — also announced single-day highs. The record comes as Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, testified before Congress on Tuesday that the rate of new coronavirus infections could more than double to 100,000 a day if current outbreaks were not contained. He warned that the virus’s march across the South and the West “puts the entire country at risk.” (6/30)
Reuters:
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Rise By 47,000, Biggest One-Day Spike Of Pandemic
COVID-19 cases more than doubled in June in at least 10 states, including Texas and Florida, a Reuters tally showed. In parts of Texas and Arizona, hospital intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients are in short supply. More than 126,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and millions have lost their jobs as states and major cities ordered residents to stay home and businesses closed. The economy contracted sharply in the first quarter and is expected to crater in the second. (Simao and O'Donnell, 7/1)