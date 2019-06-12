A Top Virginia Republican Survives Primary Challenge That Was Provoked By His Support For Expanding Medicaid

Republicans who supported Medicaid expansion efforts were targeted by conservatives for primary challenges, but Republican state Sen. Emmett Hanger, one of the state's most powerful senators, fended off the challenge. A lesser-known lawmaker who supported Medicaid was defeated by his more conservative rival. Medicaid news comes out of New Hampshire and Georgia, as well.

The Associated Press: Medicaid Vote Emerges As Key In Virginia's GOP Primaries

A top Virginia Republican who upset much of his party by supporting Medicaid expansion defeated a conservative challenger Tuesday in a state legislative primary that could serve as a political barometer for the coming presidential year. But a lesser-known GOP delegate who also backed expansion lost to a more conservative challenger in a key swing district, which could make it harder for Republicans to keep their majority in the House come November. And in an improbable political comeback, a former Virginia lawmaker who used to spend his days at the state Capitol and his nights in jail after being accused of having sex with his teenage secretary defeated an incumbent senator in a Democratic primary. (Suderman, 6/11)

Concord (N.H.) Monitor: DHHS Head Objects To Dems’ Medicaid Hikes

New Hampshire’s Health and Human Services commissioner is objecting to a Democratic approach to raising Medicaid reimbursement rates, citing the need for more flexibility and throwing a complication into one Senate Democrats’ key budget priorities. In a letter sent to House and Senate budget writers Tuesday afternoon, Commissioner Jeffrey Meyers said that the department had “concern over the methodology used for raising Medicaid rates” in the Senate’s proposed budget and said it could result in redundant or overlapping increases. (DeWitt, 6/11)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Work Requirements A Factor In Georgia's Decline In Food Stamp Use

State employees and advocates working with poor and low-income Georgians say the decline is the result of several factors — including the institution of work requirements for people the state has identified as able-bodied adults without dependents. The state has gradually reinstated work requirements in many urban and suburban counties over the past several years. It has led to a sharp decrease in enrollment in recent years. (Prabhu, 6/11)

