While Mississippi's House recently passed the strictest bill on record, banning abortions more than 15 months after contraception, other states eye limits for certain fetal conditions. Meanwhile, former Planned Parenthood board member Anna Quindlen is tagged to lead the search to replace Cecile Richards.

The Hill: Abortion Fights Loom In States

Both sides of the abortion rights debate are preparing for a busy year of fights over when and how abortions may be performed in states across the country — and both sides are developing a long-term strategy that could involve a new challenge to Roe v. Wade. While it is still early in the year, several measures seeking to limit abortion rights have already advanced in Republican-dominated states. (Wilson, 2/7)

The Hill: Planned Parenthood Begins Search To Replace Cecile Richards

Planned Parenthood is kicking off its search to replace departing President Cecile Richards, the organization's board of directors announced Wednesday. Former Planned Parenthood board member Anna Quindlen was elected to lead the group's search committee for a new president. The committee also includes members of Planned Parenthood's board and CEOs from affiliates in Ohio, Florida and Minnesota. (Hellmann, 2/7)

The Associated Press: US Says Abortion Gag Rule Cost Only 4 Organizations Funding

The Trump administration said Wednesday that only four international organizations and a dozen of their local partners have refused to accept new rules for spending U.S. assistance that ban health care funds from being used to promote or perform abortions overseas. The International Planned Parenthood Federation is among those that declined. The administration said that out of 733 organizations whose funding came up for renewal under the new restrictions, 729 had agreed to the rules and had their grants approved as of the end of the last budget year in September. (Lee, 2/7)

Arizona Republic: Why Do Women Get Abortions? Arizona Lawmakers Want To Know More

Women seeking abortions in Arizona might soon be asked to give their doctors a more detailed reason for why they want to end their pregnancy. ... Under a bill proposed by Republican state lawmakers, physicians would have to report an answer to the 'Why?' to the state Department of Health Services after they perform an abortion. (Gardiner, 2/7)

