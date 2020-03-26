Abortion Opponents Call On HHS Official To Cease All Operations Nationwide

The organizations argue eliminating the procedures will free up medical equipment and spaces and request emergency funds not be directed to providers. In Texas, abortion providers filed a lawsuit over a recently enacted ban on abortions.

NBC News: Anti-Abortion Groups Seek Halt To Abortions During Coronavirus Pandemic

More than 50 anti-abortion groups have sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar calling on public health officials to urge abortion providers to cease operations during the coronavirus outbreak. In the letter Tuesday, the anti-abortion groups said a halt in abortions would free up needed medical equipment for the coronavirus response. The coalition also asked public health officials to ensure that emergency response funds are not given to abortion providers and that telemedicine abortion is not expanded during the outbreak. (Atkins, 3/25)

The Hill: Abortion Providers Sue Texas Governor Over Ban On Procedure During Coronavirus Crisis

Abortion providers in Texas filed a lawsuit against Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Wednesday challenging his statewide ban on abortions during the coronavirus outbreak. Abbott’s administration last week directed health providers in the state to pause all surgeries that aren't immediately necessary in order to conserve medical supplies for health workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus epidemic. (Hellmann, 3/25)

