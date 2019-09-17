Abortion Rights Advocates Decry Oklahoma Judge’s ‘Rogue’ Decision To Allow Ban On Second-Trimester Procedure To Stand

However, Oklahoma has agreed not to enforce the ban until the state Supreme Court considers an emergency motion from the plaintiffs. Meanwhile, U.S. senators are asking Google to make sure its maps are accurately pointing users to abortion providers rather than crisis pregnancy centers. Abortion news comes out of Texas and Indiana, as well.

The Associated Press: Oklahoma Judge Refuses To Halt Ban On Abortion Procedure

An Oklahoma judge is refusing to halt a ban on a common second-trimester abortion procedure following a ruling that abortion rights proponents have decried as a “rogue” decision that could threaten women’s reproductive rights. Oklahoma County District Court Judge Cindy Truong on Monday denied a motion for a temporary injunction that would keep the law from taking effect while the case continues. (9/16)

Politico Pro: Democratic Senators Urge Google To Correct Abortion Data On Maps

Sens. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) today asked Google to make sure its maps are pointing abortion seekers to actual abortion providers rather than crisis pregnancy centers that urge women not to get abortions. Their letter came in response to a report from Vice, which found that Google Maps directed searchers to non-helpful locations in states with stricter abortion laws. (Tahir, 9/16)

NPR: Austin, Texas, Helps Defray Abortion's Extra Costs For Low-Income Residents

Austin is about to become the first city in the U.S. to fund groups that help women who seek abortions pay for related logistical costs, such as a babysitter, a hotel room or transportation. The move is an effort to push back against a new Texas law that went into effect Sept. 1. The state law bans local governments from giving money to groups that provide abortions — even if that money doesn't pay for the actual procedure. (Lopez, 9/17)

The Associated Press: Indiana Lawmakers Seek Probe Of Ex-Abortion Doctor's Clinics

Indiana's attorney general said Monday that he will work with his Illinois counterpart to investigate what he called the "grisly discovery" of more than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains at the Illinois home of a late doctor who performed abortions in Indiana. Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill said he and Democratic Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul have "agreed to work together" as Hill's office coordinates an investigation of the remains found at the home of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who died Sept. 3. (9/16)

