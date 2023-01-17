ACA Enrollment Breaks Record At Nearly 16 Million
Just before enrollment on the healthcare.gov exchange closed nearly 16 million had signed up. Final numbers are expected soon, and some state exchanges like in California and New York are still open.
NPR:
More People Than Ever Buy Insurance On Healthcare.Gov
The Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplaces just hit a record: Nearly 16 million people signed up for the insurance also known as Obamacare. That is about a million more people than signed up for ACA health insurance last year, and enrollment was still open on Healthcare.gov and in most state marketplaces through this past Sunday. (Simmons-Duffin, 1/13)
CNN:
Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment Ended Sunday Amid Record Sign-Ups
A few states that run their own exchanges, including California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island, as well as the District of Columbia, are allowing residents to enroll as late as January 31. (Luhby, 1/13)
On uninsured rates —
CNBC:
U.S. Uninsured Rate Fell During Covid Pandemic, Medicaid, Obamacare Coverage Grew
The number of people in the U.S. without health insurance declined during the Covid-19 pandemic even as millions of people lost coverage through their employers due to layoffs. The uninsured rate in the U.S. for people under age 65 dropped from 11% in 2019 to 10.5% in 2021, according to a report released Friday by the Health and Human Services Department. (Kimball, 1/13)
Fierce Healthcare:
HHS: Uninsured Rates Decline For Younger Americans
More Americans in key demographics that have been historically uninsured saw coverage gains from 2019 through 2021, a new federal report finds. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a report Friday detailing gains in coverage from 2019 through 2021. Officials attributed a decline in the uninsured rate from 11.1% in 2019 to 10.5% in 2021 due to expansions in Medicaid and other gains via the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA's) marketplace. (King, 1/13)
From the states —
Capitol Beat News Service:
Georgia Affordable Care Act Enrollment Soars
A record number of Georgians – over 846,000 – signed up for health insurance for 2023 under the Affordable Care Act during the latest open enrollment period, which ended on Sunday. That’s about 8% of the state’s population, and at least 145,000 more than signed up for the program last year. (Grapevine, 1/16)
Montana Free Press:
How An Obamacare Remnant Survives And Prospers In Montana
As health-insurance cooperatives created by “Obamacare” collapsed like dominoes in the mid-2010s, the Montana co-op faced its own multimillion-dollar chasm, created by an obscure political deal in Washington, D.C. But the Helena-based Mountain Health Co-op scratched out a $15 million loan to stay afloat — and this month hit its highest customer numbers ever, as one of just three Obamacare-created co-ops still alive nationwide. (Dennison, 1/16)