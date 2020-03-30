Access To Abortion Shrinks Further As More States Halt The Procedure During Pandemic

In Texas, abortion providers talk about the way the state's new restrictions on the procedure is already impacting patients. Meanwhile, Oklahoma's governor says its suspension of elective surgeries includes abortion, unless necessary to save the mother. And anti-abortion activists in Georgia want that state to make the same move.

Houston Chronicle: Texas Abortion Ban Is Biggest-Ever Disruption For Embattled Women’s Health Providers

State officials and anti-abortion advocates have said the move will free up hospital beds and medical supplies needed to fight the outbreak. The restriction will “save lives,” Attorney General Ken Paxton — who issued the directive following an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott — told supporters on Wednesday. For providers, though, the week has been especially jarring, even for those who have worked in the field for decades. (Blackman, 3/27)

The Oklahoman: Gov. Kevin Stitt Says Abortions Included In Suspended Elective Surgeries

Abortion procedures, unless deemed a medical emergency or "necessary to prevent serious health risks to the unborn child's mother" are included in Gov. Kevin Stitt's order suspending elective surgeries. The executive order Stitt reissued Tuesday includes abortions, routine dermatological, ophthalmological, dental procedures and orthopedic surgeries as elective procedures that cannot be performed at this time, the governor's office clarified on Friday (Sharp and Forman, 3/27)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Anti-Abortion Activists Want Georgia To Halt Procedure During Pandemic

Anti-abortion activists have started a petition asking Gov. Brian Kemp to halt the procedure while the state seeks to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus. Georgia Right To Life launched an online petition urging supporters to call Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr and asking them to halt abortion services. (Prabhu, 3/27)

