Additional Power Shutoffs, Evacuations Under Way In Parts Of California Due To Critical Fire Danger Forecast

The second round of blackouts are going into effect and while some might be shorter than the last time, more customers might be affected this weekend when stronger winds are forecast. News on California wildfires looks at the slow recovery efforts in Paradise, as well.

Los Angeles Times: Large, Fast-Moving Wildfire Explodes In Sonoma County, Prompting Evacuations

A rapidly spreading wildfire driven by strong winds exploded in Sonoma County late Wednesday, prompting evacuation orders for residents east of Geyserville. The Kincade fire is an estimated 7,000 acres and has no containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and local officials. It is being driven by strong north winds and is moving south, a Cal Fire spokeswoman said Wednesday night. It started in a mountainous area near Kincade Road and Burned Mountain Road, according to preliminary information. (Cosgrove and Lin, 10/24)

Los Angeles Times: Extreme Or Critical Fire Danger Forecast For Thursday In California

Strong offshore winds and extremely dry conditions will result in widespread critical fire weather conditions throughout California on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Strong surface high pressure in the Great Basin will promote strong northeasterly Santa Ana winds. (Duginski, 10/23)

The Wall Street Journal: Second Round Of Blackouts Begins In California, With More On Horizon

PG&E Corp. on Wednesday began shutting off power to 179,000 customers in 17 California counties, its second major intentional blackout this month meant to head off potential wildfires. The shut-offs began at 2 p.m. local time in the Sierra Nevada foothills and 3 p.m. in some counties north of San Francisco. More were planned for 1 a.m. Thursday in parts of San Mateo County, between San Francisco and San Jose, and Kern County, in the southern part of the state’s Central Valley. (Carlton, 10/24)

Los Angeles Times: California Braces For More Power Outages As Dangerous Winds Pick Up

More than half a million utility customers could lose power this week as California braces for hot weather, strong winds and the heightened potential for fast-moving wildfires. Southern California Edison said more than 308,000 customers in seven counties — Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange, Kern and Santa Barbara — could face blackouts starting Wednesday night and rolling into midday Thursday. (Fry and Cosgrove, 10/23)

The Wall Street Journal: A Year After Fire Destroyed Paradise, A Gutsy Group Fights To Rebuild

Public schools Supt. Michelle John greeted a gym full of teachers for a kickoff breakfast a day before the start of the 2019-20 school year. She spoke of loss, perseverance and duty. Ms. John expected about a third of the students from last year. Many would be ferried into Paradise by families living outside of town. “It’s been, of course, the toughest summer of my life and we just have to keep going,” she said, her voice wavering. “We have kids coming.” (Ailworth, 10/21)

