Administration, GOP States Behind ACA Lawsuit Ask Supreme Court To Delay Hearings This Year

Critics of the law do not want the case to be decided before the election because of concerns it could cause voters about loss of health care. The Supreme Court last month rejected one attempt to fast track the issue but could meet by the end of February for further discussions.

CNN: Trump Administration And GOP-Led States Ask Supreme Court To Hold Off On Deciding Obamacare's Fate

Supporters of Obamacare want the justices to step in -- before the 2020 election -- to hear the case, arguing the lower court opinion would result in a "profound destabilization of the health care system." The Supreme Court last month rejected one attempt to fast track the issue but could meet by the end of February for further discussions. Critics of the law argue that it should eventually be struck entirely, but they do not want the hot-button issue impacting millions of Americans to come before the justices until after the election. In Monday's filings, the government and the states led by Texas said it would be premature for the Supreme Court to weigh in on the law especially because it will remain in place while the appeals process plays out. (de Vogue, 2/3)

The Hill: GOP States Tell Supreme Court To Wait On Reviewing ObamaCare Case

“This Court should not allow petitioners to leapfrog lower-court consideration,” Paxton wrote. Paxton noted that the law will remain in place while the appeals process unfolds, so the case is not “ripe” for review. The Trump administration, which declined to defend ObamaCare in court, is expected make a similar argument today. (Weixel, 2/3)

