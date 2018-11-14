Administration To Pull In Scientists, Ethicists And Antiabortion Groups As It Mulls Future Of Fetal Tissue Research Projects

HHS is planning a series of listening sessions with groups that officials consider to be important stakeholders in the discussion on fetal tissue research. At stake is more than $100 million for projects. The sessions are part of a larger audit that started back in September after HHS abruptly terminated one longstanding contract with a fetal tissue provider.

Politico: HHS Talks To Anti-Abortion Groups, Scientists As It Weighs Canceling Fetal Tissue Research

The Trump administration is continuing to weigh plans to discontinue more than $100 million in research projects that use fetal tissue, alarming scientists and some HHS officials while invigorating the president’s supporters in the anti-abortion community. The White House last week convened a meeting to consider canceling the projects, according to two individuals with knowledge, and anti-abortion groups like Susan B. Anthony List have been invited to give input. Scientists who use fetal tissue in their research also have been invited to defend their work. (Diamond, 11/13)

Stat: HHS Will Bring In Fetal Tissue Experts For ‘Listening Session’

The meeting is the latest step in a department-wide audit of how the federal government procures fetal tissue for medical research and testing. That review was announced in September, alongside the termination of a contract between the Food and Drug Administration and a company that had provided fetal tissue for use developing testing protocols. (Facher, 11/14)

Meanwhile —

Politico: Trump's Refugee Director Planning Anti-Abortion Book

The Trump administration’s controversial refugee office director is writing a book about his anti-abortion beliefs, two individuals with knowledge confirmed to POLITICO. Scott Lloyd, who’s been under fire for his stewardship of separated migrant children in federal custody, has been working on the book while employed at HHS, the individuals say. (Diamond, 11/13)

And in other news on administration policies —

The Hill: Physicians Push Back On Trump Plans To Redefine Gender

The American Medical Association (AMA) is pushing back against a potential new policy from the Trump administration that could eliminate federal protections for transgender individuals. The country's largest physician lobbying group said Tuesday during its interim meeting that it will “oppose efforts to deny an individual’s right to determine their stated sex marker or gender identity.” (Weixel, 11/13)

