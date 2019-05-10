Advocates Aren’t Satisfied With Juul’s New Marketing Campaign That Shifts Away Targeting Teens

Juul instead is selling itself as the way for adult smokers to finally quit traditional cigarettes. But advocates say those claims haven't been proven.

The Associated Press: Juul's 'Switch' Campaign For Smokers Draws New Scrutiny

The young models and the candy-colored graphics that helped propel Juul to the top of the e-cigarette market are gone. In their place are people like Carolyn, a 54-year-old former smoker featured in new TV commercials touting Juul as an alternative for middle-age smokers. "I don't think anyone including myself thought that I could make the switch," Carolyn says, sitting in a suburban living room as piano music quietly plays in the background. (Perrone, 5/9)

In other news from the health care industry —

Modern Healthcare: UnitedHealthcare Launches Maternity-Care Bundle

The nation's largest insurer, UnitedHealthcare, has launched a nationwide bundled-payment model for maternity care, closely following the lead of Cigna and Humana, which have had the option since early last year. The Minnetonka, Minn.-based payer announced Thursday that its new bundled-payment program already has two provider groups participating, and plans to add as many as 20 by year-end. (Castellucci, 5/9)

Bloomberg: J&J Loses Emergency Bid To Transfer Baby-Powder Cancer Suits

Johnson & Johnson failed to get 2,400 state-court cancer lawsuits tied to its baby powder immediately transferred to a federal court in Delaware, where it could forge a single defense strategy. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika in Wilmington dismissed J&J’s request on Thursday, noting that the world’s largest maker of health care products is partly responsible for the boomlet of litigation over its transfer strategy that it now characterizes as a crisis. (Feeley and Fisk, 5/9)

