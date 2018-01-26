Advocates’ Plea Over NAFTA Trade Talks: Don’t Favor Drugmakers Over Patients

The groups argued against expanding monopolies that would thwart generic competition; rules that would restrict government rights to control prices; and maintaining so-called investor-state disputes which, under international trade treaties, allow companies to initiate claims against foreign governments.

Stat: Groups Warn Against NAFTA Moves That Could Keep Drugs Out Of Reach

As NAFTA talks proceed, more than 100 advocacy groups and unions urged negotiators for the U.S., Canada, and Mexico not to take any steps that would undermine access to medicines in North America. In an open letter, the groups cautioned trade and health officials from the three countries not to reach a deal that would favor the pharmaceutical industry at the expense of patients. (Silverman, 1/25)

In other news, pharma executives dine with President Donald Trump at Davos —

Stat: At Davos, Pharma Gets A Seat At The Table At Private Dinner With Trump

The leaders of drug makers Novartis and Bayer joined President Trump on Thursday evening at a private dinner in Davos, the snowy Swiss resort that’s playing host this week to a gathering of elites from around the globe. Vas Narasimhan, who officially becomes CEO of Novartis (NVS) next week, and Bayer (BAYN) CEO Werner Baumann were among the 15 European business executives invited to the event. The White House’s goal for the evening: to encourage the companies to make investments in the U.S. and to encourage others to join them, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn told reporters earlier this week. (Robbins, 1/25)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription