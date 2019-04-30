Advocates Worried About Upcoming Rollout Of VA’s Private Care Call For Delay

As the Department of Veterans Affairs gets ready to expand private medical care for veterans, some worry that the change could threaten the quality of care for the 9.2 million vets with eligibility for the program.

Modern Healthcare: Worries Mount As VA Races To Launch Private-Care Program In June

With just a few weeks to go before its June 6 launch, lawmakers, providers, and advocates are wary about the Veterans Affairs Department’s ability to roll out an expanded private-care program for veterans on schedule without experiencing major glitches like the last time. They fear the 9.2 million veterans eligible for VA-paid healthcare will continue having trouble accessing timely, high-quality care outside of Veterans Affairs hospitals and clinics. (Meyer, 4/27)

Modern Healthcare: Veterans Give VA Mixed Reviews On Quality And Accessibility

Interviews with veterans at the VA Lakeside Clinic in Chicago in mid-April produced mixed views about the quality and accessibility of VA medical services. Most wanted the option to receive care from private-sector providers when needed, even though surveys show veterans nationally express trust in VA medical services and increasingly are using them. (Meyer, 4/27)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription