Advocates Worry Disabled Voters Could Fall Through The Cracks In Mail-In-Voting Movement
While lawmakers and election officials across the country push for more mail-in-voting, advocates worry the special needs of certain groups aren't being taken into account amid all the rush.
The Associated Press:
As Mail Voting Pushed, Some Fear Loss Of In-Person Option
Scrambling to address voting concerns during a pandemic, election officials across the country are eliminating polling places or scaling back opportunities for people to cast ballots in person — a move raising concerns among voting rights groups and some Democrats who say some voters could be disenfranchised. In Nevada, election officials will open only one polling place per county for its June primary. (Cassidy and Riccardi, 4/20)
WBUR:
Amid The Pandemic, Lawmakers Push Vote-By-Mail Law In Massachusetts
Members of Massachusetts' Congressional delegation are calling on Beacon Hill lawmakers to pass a statewide vote-by-mail law, while urging Congress to fund efforts to expand voter access. The push follows the recent primary in Wisconsin — where tens of thousands of people were forced to choose between their right to vote and risking their health. (Brooks, 4/21)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Coronavirus Crisis: San Francisco Officials Scramble To Make Voting In November’s Election Pandemic-Proof
Covid-19 has changed just about every aspect of our life — and voting in November’s election is likely to look different, too. David Campos, chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party, on Tuesday will ask Mayor London Breed, the Board of Supervisors and elections chief John Arntz to remake the city’s election. (Knight 4/21)