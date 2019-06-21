After Heated Hearing, Controversial Bill To Curb ‘Doctor Shopping’ For Vaccine Exemptions Moves Forward In Calif. Assembly

After facing bipartisan scrutiny in a nearly six-hour hearing, the bill passed through the California Assembly Health Committee on a 9-2 vote, with four members abstaining. Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he'd sign this bill, which allows the public health department to scrutinize doctors who grant more than five medical exemptions in a year and schools with vaccination rates of less than 95%. The debate over the legislation has drawn hundreds of anti-vaccination protesters. In other news on the outbreak, some summer camps are requiring vaccines.

The Associated Press: California Assembly Committee Backs Vaccine Exemption Law

A California Assembly committee backed new rules for vaccination exemptions on Thursday following a raucous, hours-long hearing in the midst of a national measles outbreak and renewed scrutiny of immunization policies. The 9-2 vote showed support among lawmakers for a modified version of legislation that has spurred heated debate. But the vote also showed division within the Assembly’s Democratic majority. (Oxford and Thompson, 6/20)

Sacramento Bee: Vaccine Bill Would Increase Oversight Of California Doctors

After facing bipartisan scrutiny in a nearly six-hour hearing, the bill passed through the Assembly Health Committee on a 9-2 vote, with four members abstaining. It now heads to Assembly Appropriations, chaired by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, a co-author of the bill. If signed into law, the proposal carries a $50.5 million total price tag for the next five years. State Sen. Richard Pan, a Sacramento Democrat who authored the bill, said SB 276 is necessary to crack down on “unscrupulous” doctors that are issuing “fraudulent” medical exemptions and would strengthen a 2015 law he also wrote that eliminated personal beliefs from a list of reasons to skip vaccinations. (Wiley, 6/20)

The Associated Press: Hundreds Likely To Weigh In On California Vaccine Measure

Hundreds of people were expected to weigh in Thursday on changes to California legislation that would give public health officials oversight of doctors who grant a high number of vaccination exemptions. The hearing of the Assembly Health Committee is likely to draw those opposed to vaccines as well as white-coated medical professionals and students voicing support for the measure. Critics shouted “we will not comply” inside the Senate last month as lawmakers voted on the legislation. (Thompson, 6/20)

The Wall Street Journal: Bill To Limit Vaccine Exemptions In California Draws Protests

[Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] rallied opponents of the new California bill on the Capitol steps ahead of the hearing Thursday. He called the proposal a “momentous bill that is going to affect the lives of millions of people in this state and particularly the most vulnerable children in this state.” At the rally, children gathered on top of a large piece of paper and wrote messages in colored pens addressed to Mr. Newsom, calling on him to veto the legislation. Rebecca Goddard, who traveled from the Orange County city of Mission Viejo to attend the rally in Sacramento, said her 12-year-old son suffers impaired cognitive development that she attributed to vaccinations. (Lazo and Millman, 6/20)

CNN: Measles Outbreak: Summer Camps Requiring Vaccinations

Each summer, as Lauren Rutkowski and her husband Joel await the arrival of energized, sun-kissed children for their seven-week camp, the couple surveys the canoes and paddleboards, the arts and crafts, the food menus -- and every camper's vaccination records. Measles outbreaks in the United States continue to grow, rising to 1,044 cases nationwide so far this year. In response, more camp owners and the camping industry are urging families to follow vaccination policies. (Howard, 6/19)

