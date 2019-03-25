After Reports Of Breast Implants’ Link To Rare Cancer, FDA To Hold Hearing On Potential Negative Health Effects

The FDA's longstanding position is that implants are essentially safe as long as women understand they can have complications. But that mentality could be changing.

The Associated Press: FDA Takes Up Decades-Long Debate Over Breast Implant Safety

U.S. health officials are taking another look at the safety of breast implants, the latest review in a decades-long debate. At a two-day meeting that starts Monday, a panel of experts for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will hear from researchers, plastic surgeons and implant makers, as well as from women who believe their ailments were caused by the implants. (3/24)

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Breast Implants: It’s Women Vs. Industry, As Mounting Evidence Forces FDA To Take Another Look

Can breast implants trigger chronic illness and even cause cancer? That question has plagued silicone gel-filled implants almost from their introduction in the 1960s, so there may be a sense of here-we-go-again when advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revisit the debate during hearings Monday and Tuesday. (McCullough, 3/22)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription