After Standoff Over Coronavirus Safety Measures, Trump To Accept Republican Nomination In Florida

The Republican National Convention was going to be held in North Carolina, but the governor couldn't guarantee that there wouldn't be restrictions in place to protect those attending from the coronavirus. Meanwhile, advocates and state officials are nervous that the chaotic Georgia primaries could be a preview of things to come in November.

The New York Times: Trump Will Give Republican Convention Speech In Jacksonville

It’s official: President Trump will deliver his Aug. 27 convention speech in Jacksonville, Fla., inside an arena that holds 15,000 people, after his demands for an event without social distancing rules led to a rift with Democratic leaders in North Carolina, where the Republican convention was originally planned. Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, confirmed on Thursday that the speech would take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, a diverse city where the mayor and the governor are both Republican allies of Mr. Trump’s. (Karni, 6/11)

Reuters: Trump To Accept Republican Nomination In Jacksonville, Florida

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement on Thursday the official business of the party’s convention would still be held in Charlotte but the celebration of Trump’s nomination would be moved to Jacksonville. The announcement, which was expected, caps an ugly dispute that had been brewing between Trump, his Republican Party and Democratic Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina, who refused to alter public health protocols to suit Trump in a state where the number of COVID-19 cases is still growing. (Oliphant, 6/11)

The Washington Post: Republicans Announce Trump Convention Events Will Move To Jacksonville

The change means that the GOP will have roughly 70 days to plan a series of events that typically take two years to work through. Political conventions, once a secretive process for elites to select their party’s nominee, are now largely for show. But they do serve purposes: kicking off the final leg of the presidential races, offering a high-profile opportunity for the candidates to sell a vision for the country and delivering a platform for the next generation of political stars in each party. (Linskey, 6/11)

The Wall Street Journal: GOP Moves Main Convention Events To Jacksonville, Fla., From Charlotte, N.C.

“Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump’s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path for victory in 2020,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. “We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State in just a few short months.” Jacksonville was one of several cities that showed interest. But the city, which is run by a Republican mayor in a state governed by a Republican ally of Mr. Trump, emerged as the front-runner as convention organizers have limited time to contend with logistical, health and security concerns. (Leary, 6/11)

The Associated Press: 'It's Broken': Fears Grow About Patchwork US Election System

The increasingly urgent concerns are both complex and simple: long lines disproportionately affecting voters of color in places like Atlanta with a history of voter suppression; a severe shortage of poll workers scared away by coronavirus concerns; and an emerging consensus that it could take several days after polls close on Election Day to determine a winner as battleground states struggle with an explosion of mail voting. (Peoples and Cassidy, 6/12)

The New York Times: Georgia Havoc Raises New Doubts On Pricey Voting Machines

As Georgia elections officials prepared to roll out an over $100 million high-tech voting system last year, good-government groups, a federal judge and election-security experts warned of its perils. The new system, they argued, was too convoluted, too expensive, too big — and was still insecure. They said the state would regret purchasing the machines. On Tuesday, that admonition appeared prescient. (Corasaniti and Saul, 6/11)

NPR: Why Democrats And Republicans Disagree About Voting Rights

Republicans and Democrats seldom agree on much in 21st century politics — but one issue that divides them more than ever may be voting and elections. The parties didn't only battle about whether or how to enact new legislation following the Russian interference in the 2016 election. They differ in the basic ways they perceive and frame myriad aspects of practicing democracy. (Ewing, 6/12)

