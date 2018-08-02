After Tearful Reunion With Her Toddler, An Immigrant Mother Keeps Her Daughter Close By As Questions Loom About Their Future

It took more than three months, several DNA studies and other tests before an undocumented mother was reunited with her 1-year-old daughter. She had many questions, but the caseworker who delivered her child disappeared before she could ask them.

ProPublica: She Got Her Baby Back From Immigration Foster Care. Now, What?

It had been 103 days since Ferrera’s 1-year-old daughter Liah landed in foster care for immigrant children, separated under the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy after crossing the border with her uncle. ... Then the Department of Health and Human Services had to be convinced to give the baby back to Ferrera. (Surana, 8/2)

