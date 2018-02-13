Ahead Of Vote, Wisconsin Governor’s Reinsurance Plan Gets Support From Medical Community, Insurers

Gov. Scott Walker's bill would authorize Wisconsin to seek a federal waiver to offer a reinsurance program to lower premium costs. Under the program, the government would provide money to health insurance providers to pay for between 50 percent and 80 percent of medical claims costing between $50,000 and $200,000.

The Star Tribune: Walker's Reinsurance Plan Wins Support From Insurers, Others

Gov. Scott Walker's $200 million plan to reduce health care costs for people purchasing insurance through the private marketplace won support from Wisconsin's health insurance providers, doctors and medical community at a public hearing Monday, even as Democrats raised concerns about its sustainability. The reinsurance proposal is part of a package that Walker, who faces re-election in November, put forward designed to stabilize the state's private health insurance market. Walker argues his proposals, including a state protection for people with pre-existing conditions, are needed because Washington has failed to act on passing a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare." (Bauer, 2/12)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Scott Walker's $200M Plan To Cut Obamacare Premiums Goes To Lawmakers

The Joint Finance Committee took testimony on Senate Bill 770 as GOP lawmakers consider approving Walker's plan with a sunset provision. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) acknowledged last week that Republican senators are considering putting a time limit on the program. That might help mollify conservative senators who are still hoping that Congress will take greater action to repeal or rewrite the Affordable Care Act. (Stein, 2/12)

