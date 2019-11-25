AI Continues to Forge A Path Into Patient Care, But Experts Say Doctors Won’t Ever Be Able To Be Replaced

Artificial intelligence is starting to take over some jobs that nurses typically perform, like asking a patient about symptoms. But experts say there will always need to be the human touch when it comes to care. Meanwhile, HIPPA's in the spotlight following Google's Project Nightingale revelation. What exactly does it cover?

The Associated Press: Paging Dr. Robot: Artificial Intelligence Moves Into Care

The next time you get sick, your care may involve a form of the technology people use to navigate road trips or pick the right vacuum cleaner online. Artificial intelligence is spreading into health care, often as software or a computer program capable of learning from large amounts of data and making predictions to guide care or help patients. (Murphy, 11/24)

Stat: Watch: What Is HIPAA, And What Does It Cover?

Earlier this month, a federal regulator launched a probe into a partnership that allowed Google (GOOGL) to collect millions of patient records from the nonprofit hospital chain Ascension. At the crux of the investigation: whether the companies adhered to HIPAA, or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. The federal law governs how doctors, hospitals, and researchers can use and share personal health information — and when they have to tell patients they are doing so. (Thielking, 11/22)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription