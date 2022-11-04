Alcohol Use Caused More Deaths During Pandemic
Between 2019 and 2020, the alcohol-caused death rate spiked 26%, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. The increase was even bigger for women ages 35 to 44, rising 42%. Separately a study linked alcohol to stroke risk in young people.
CNN:
Deaths Caused By Alcohol Use In The US Spiked During The Covid-19 Pandemic, CDC Data Shows
Deaths caused by alcohol use in the United States spiked during the Covid-19 pandemic, killing more than 49,000 people in 2020, according to data published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The alcohol-induced death rate has been steadily increasing in recent decades, but it jumped 26% between 2019 and 2020 – making nearly the same climb in one year as over the decade before. In 2020, alcohol caused 13 deaths for every 100,000 people, up from 10.4 deaths for every 100,000 people in 2019. (McPhillips, 11/4)
NBC News:
Alcohol Deaths Spiked Among Middle-Aged Adults, Especially Women, During Pandemic
Alcohol-related deaths rose by 26% from 2019 to 2020, a new report published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds. The increase was even sharper among women ages 35 to 44, going up by 42% from 2019 to 2020. (Edwards, 11/4)
Also —
USA Today:
Alcohol May Increase Risk Of Stroke In Young People, Study Finds
When most people think of a stroke patient, they often picture someone over 65. But experts say the rate of strokes is increasing among young people, and a new study suggests alcohol consumption may have something to do with it. (Rodriguez, 11/3)