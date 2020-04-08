‘Allow It, Encourage It’: Advocates Push To Let Vulnerable Food Stamp Recipients Shop Online

As states prepare for an influx of food stamp recipients, very few offer options for online shopping. California is one state asking the USDA for permission to build a program offering that feature. New York became the first state to introduce a program for online grocery orders only last year. It was followed by Washington, Alabama, Iowa and Oregon. More news related to putting food on tables reports on the stress on food banks and families with special dietary needs.

Politico: Most Americans On Food Stamps Must Shop At Stores, Risking Coronavirus Exposure

Most of the 42 million Americans who receive food stamps aren’t allowed to use them to shop for groceries online — and some lawmakers and state governments are rushing to change that as the newly jobless flood onto the rolls of the nutrition assistance program. Only six states allow online purchases with benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps. Of those, Alabama and Nebraska launched online shopping only in recent weeks as the coronavirus pandemic erupted. (Crampton, 4/7)

NBC News: COVID-19 Crisis Heaps Pressure On Nation's Food Banks

In an average month, Brian Barks, the CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland, spends about $73,000 buying food to distribute to people in need across Nebraska and western Iowa. Last month, as the coronavirus was spreading across the U.S., he spent $675,000. That's a nearly tenfold increase, because Food Bank for the Heartland, like food banks and pantries across the country, is facing a steep drop-off in the bread and butter of its operations: food donated by supermarkets and farms. (Abou-Sabe, Romo, McFadden and Longoria, 4/8)

The New York Times: Families With Food Allergies Struggle With Bare Shelves

Like many Americans these days, Lisa M. Delmont is kept up at night by worry. But for Ms. Delmont, it’s the empty grocery store shelves that bring on dread. Her 2-year-old son, Benjamin, is severely allergic to milk, eggs, cashews, pistachios and bananas, so she has to be judicious about the items she brings home. Exposure to the wrong food could send Benjamin into anaphylactic shock, something that has happened three times since he was born. “I am way more terrified of taking him to an E.R. now than I’ve ever been,” said Ms. Delmont, 35, of Jacksonville, N.C. (Athas, 4/7)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription