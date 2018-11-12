Although Medicaid Wasn’t On Ballot In Kansas And Wisconsin, New Governors Give Democrats Hope For More Victories

Kansas Gov.-elect Laura Kelly and Wisconsin Gov.-elect Tony Evers, both Democrats who flipped seats from Republicans, vowed in their campaigns to expand Medicaid coverage. They might be aided by the momentum of ballot success in other states, but they do face headwinds in their legislatures. News on Medicaid comes out of North Carolina and Florida, as well.

The Hill: Medicaid Expansion Gets Extra Boost From Governor Races

Medicaid expansion advocates are looking to capitalize off their midterm victories by potentially adding Kansas and Wisconsin to their list of recent wins. Voters in three deep-red states voted to extend coverage to low-income adults, and those wins could spur expansion efforts next year in Wisconsin and Kansas, where Democratic candidates won governor's races on Tuesday. (Weixel and Hellmann, 11/10)

North Carolina Health News: Medicaid Expansion On The Horizon? Or Still Out Of Reach?

Now that some of the dust has settled after Tuesday’s election, the big question for many in the state’s health care community is whether North Carolina will expand Medicaid. Here’s the unsatisfactory answer: Maybe, maybe not. Tuesday’s elections brought significant change to the balance of power in the N.C General Assembly. (Ovaska-Few, 11/9)

Health News Florida: Health Care Not An Elixir For Florida Democrats

Florida Democrats pushed health care as a top priority during this year’s elections, hammering Republicans for attempts to repeal Obamacare and the potential loss of insurance protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Democrats also hoped support for a Medicaid expansion would help foment a “blue wave” that was supposed to wash over the state Tuesday. (Sexton, 11/9)

