AMA Adopts Nearly A Dozen Gun-Related Proposals After Strong Outcry From Doctors

"We as physicians are the witnesses to the human toll of this disease," Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency-medicine specialist at Brown University, said at the American Medical Association annual policymaking meeting. The group voted to support age bans, safety-class requirements, better training for physicians, and more.

The Associated Press: Frustrated AMA Adopts Sweeping Policies To Cut Gun Violence

With frustration mounting over lawmakers' inaction on gun control, the American Medical Association on Tuesday pressed for a ban on assault weapons and came out against arming teachers as a way to fight what it calls a public health crisis. At its annual policymaking meeting, the nation's largest physicians group bowed to unprecedented demands from doctor-members to take a stronger stand on gun violence — a problem the organizations says is as menacing as a lethal infectious disease. (Tanner, 6/12)

The Hill: AMA Endorses Assault Weapons Ban

Under pressure from members, delegates from the American Medical Association (AMA) took a strong stance on gun control measures at the group’s annual policy conference. The group also endorsed a ban on bump stocks, which are mechanisms that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly. Bump stocks came under scrutiny last year after a gunman used them in the shooting in Las Vegas that left 59 people dead. (Weixel, 6/12)

In other news —

The Associated Press: Money To 'Harden' Schools Draws Backlash After Shootings

An alliance of U.S. education groups expressed shock Tuesday that the Trump administration would let schools purchase metal detectors and police patrols through a $1.1 billion program that the White House and Congress have used to defend their response to an epidemic of school shootings. The concern comes nearly a month after a gunman killed 10 people at a high school near Houston, which prompted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to urge schools to use federal education dollars to "harden" campuses through more armed guards or altering buildings. (6/12)

The Associated Press: Governor Set To Sign 6 Gun Control Measures In New Jersey

New Jersey is set to become the latest state to enact measures to tighten its already strict gun laws. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says he will sign the half-dozen bills on Wednesday. The measures began advancing after the fatal high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February that left 17 people dead. Other states, including Florida and Vermont have enacted gun control measures since the shooting. (6/13)

