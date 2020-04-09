Americans Shouldn’t Expect Contagion To Abate Just Because Of Warmer Weather, Science Adviser Warns

A new report points to cases in Australia and Iran as warnings that high temperatures and increased humidity may do little to curb outbreak. “There have been 10 influenza pandemics in the past 250-plus years — two started in the Northern Hemisphere winter, three in the spring, two in the summer and three in the fall,” the report said. “All had a peak second wave approximately six months after emergence of the virus in the human population, regardless of when the initial introduction occurred.”

The New York Times: Summer Heat May Not Diminish Coronavirus Strength

The homebound and virus-wary across the Northern Hemisphere, from President Trump to cooped-up schoolchildren, have clung to the possibility that the coronavirus pandemic will fade in hot weather, as some viral diseases do. But the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, in a public report sent to the White House, has said, in effect: Don’t get your hopes up. After reviewing a variety of research reports, a panel concluded that the studies, of varying quality of evidence, do not offer a basis to believe that summer weather will interfere with the spread of the coronavirus. (Gorman, 4/8)

CIDRAP: Experts: COVID-19 Pandemic Unlikely To Ebb As Weather Warms

In the paper, the National Academies' Standing Committee on Emerging Infectious Diseases and 21st Century Health Threats said that the number of well-controlled studies showing reduced survival of the coronavirus in elevated temperatures and humidity is small and urged caution not to over-interpret these results because of varied and questionable data quality. Even if warmth were unfavorable for COVID-19, "given the lack of host immunity globally, this reduction in transmission efficiency may not lead to a significant reduction in disease spread without the concomitant adoption of major public health interventions," they wrote. "Given that countries currently in 'summer' climates, such as Australia and Iran, are experiencing rapid virus spread, a decrease in cases with increases in humidity and temperature elsewhere should not be assumed." (Van Beusekom, 4/8)

