Amid Echoes Of Covid, Alarms Ring As People Catch Shrew ‘Langya’ Virus
The covid pandemic is ongoing but news outlets report on a new zoonotic virus causing concern in China: 35 people have a newly identified virus, called Langya, which can cause liver and kidney failure. Fortunately human infections seem sporadic, and there's no evidence of human-to-human spread.
Bloomberg:
New 'Langya' Virus From Shrews Infects Dozens Of People In China
Nearly three dozen people in China have been sickened by a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, though there’s no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person-to-person. (Cortez, 8/10)
Mint:
Langya Virus Found In China Causing Liver, Kidney Failure. Know The Symptoms About This New Virus
Another Zoonotic virus - Langya virus - has caught the attention of experts as 35 people are found to be infected with it in China. Authorities said, the patients did not have close contact with each other or common exposure history, suggesting that human infections might be sporadic. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are currently establishing a nucleic acid testing method to identify and check the spread of the virus. (8/9)
And in news on the spread of covid —
CIDRAP:
Study: Pfizer COVID Vaccine Efficacy Wanes 27 Days After Dose 2 In Teens
A new study finds waning Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine protection against symptomatic infection in Brazilian and Scottish teens starting 27 days after the second dose amid the Delta and Omicron variant waves, but protection against severe illness was still strong at 98 days in Brazil. (Van Beusekom, 8/9)
American Homefront Project:
10% Of National Guard Members Pass On COVID Shots. Some States Want Them To Serve Anyway
Army National Guard troops had until June 30 to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Still, about 10% of those troops haven't received shots. Almost 11,000 have refused, and thousands more have requested exemptions based on religious or medical reasons. (D'lorio, 8/10)
The Baltimore Sun:
Deaths Down But Maryland Seeks To Keep Housing ‘COVID-19 Remains’ In Makeshift Morgue In Downtown Baltimore Parking Garage
A makeshift morgue housed in a downtown Baltimore parking garage that put a harsh spotlight on a massive backlog in cases at the state medical examiners’ office is poised to remain in business until January to accommodate “COVID-19 remains.” (Cohn, 8/9)
Axios:
Americans Return To Pre-Pandemic Life: Survey
More Americans personally know someone who's died from COVID-19 or has "long COVID" but are rapidly shunning masks and returning to their pre-pandemic lives, according to new data from the Annenberg Public Policy Center. (Bettelheim, 8/9)