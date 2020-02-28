Amid Mounting Anger, China Tries To Rebrand In Hint That Officials May Be Worried About Lasting Toll To Image

Party officials have tried to spin the crisis as a testament to the strength of China’s authoritarian system, but they're facing growing skepticism and anger from the country's residents. In other news from China: a wildlife ban might not go far enough, mental health concerns rise, and the virus is helping transform telework.

The New York Times: China Spins Coronavirus Crisis, Hailing Itself As A Global Leader

The Chinese government silenced whistle-blowers, withheld crucial information and played down the threat posed by the new coronavirus, allowing an epidemic that has killed thousands to take hold across the country. Now the ruling Communist Party, facing a storm of anger from the Chinese public over its missteps, is trying to rehabilitate its image by rebranding itself as the unequivocal leader in the global fight against the virus. The state-run news media has hailed China’s response to the outbreak as a model for the world, accusing countries like the United States and South Korea of acting sluggishly to contain the spread. (Hernandez, 2/28)

The New York Times: China’s Ban On Wildlife Trade A Big Step, But Has Loopholes, Conservationists Say

China this week announced a permanent ban on wildlife trade and consumption that international conservationists greeted as a major step, but one with troublesome loopholes for trade in wild animals for medicinal uses. A wild animal market in Wuhan may have been where the outbreak of Covid-19 began, and pangolins, in particular, have been proposed as a possible host of the virus before it jumped to people. (Gorman, 2/27)

Bloomberg: Coronavirus Quarantine Raises Mental-Health Concerns For China

The bad news is that quarantine and isolation are usually accompanied by unwelcome side effects, including depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress. The medical professionals treating patients and managing quarantines often face mental-health burdens of their own. For China, containing and treating the virus must come first. But to successfully recover, mental-health care must be a part of the response. Long-term psychological effects could be among the outbreak’s most durable legacies, with consequences for the next epidemic. (Minter, 2/27)

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Outbreak Gives Rise To More Complex Forms Of Remote Work

The coronavirus outbreak has spurred a rise in the use of virtual-meeting and work platforms that go beyond simple videoconferences, companies in China say. As the ability to travel and meet face-to-face is curtailed, people are using remote platforms to hold meetings, conduct training, and follow updates from co-workers, including their self-reported health status, according to interviews with workers in China. (Rosenbush, 2/28)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription