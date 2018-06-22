Another Diplomat Evacuated From Cuba With Mysterious Illness, And Officials Still Don’t Know What’s Going On

The affected personnel have exhibited several health problems that resemble those caused by mild brain trauma such as a concussion, including sharp ear pain, dull headaches, tinnitus, vertigo, disorientation, nausea and extreme fatigue.

The New York Times: 25th Person At U.S. Embassy In Cuba Is Mysteriously Sickened

Another diplomat working at the United States Embassy in Havana has been sickened by a mysterious attack, bringing to 25 the number of personnel who have fallen ill there, the State Department said on Thursday. The case was the first confirmed in Cuba since August and could suggest that whatever caused the illnesses in late 2016 and the first part of 2017 had started again or was continuing. Complicating the situation for officials was news this spring that at least one diplomat at a consulate in Guangzhou, China, had experienced symptoms almost identical to those reported by diplomats in Havana. (Harris, 6/21)

The Associated Press: Another US Worker Confirmed Hurt By Mystery Cuba Incidents

The new "medically confirmed" worker is one of two who were recently evacuated from Cuba after reporting symptoms. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the other worker is "still being evaluated" by doctors. Prior to the newest incident, the most recent medically confirmed case from Cuba had been in August 2017, Nauert said. The confirmed Cuba patients have been found to have a range of symptoms and diagnoses including mild traumatic brain injury, also known as concussions. (Lederman and Lee, 6/22)

