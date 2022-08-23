Another Reason To Exercise? It May Help Lower Covid Risks

A new study finds that people who engage in regular physical activity have a lower risk of developing covid or becoming seriously ill.

San Francisco Chronicle: Regular Exercise May Cut COVID Risks, Study Finds

Regular physical activity could lower the likelihood of adverse COVID-19 outcomes, according to a study published Monday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. In the peer-reviewed analysis of data from 16 global studies that included more than 1.8 million adults, the researchers found that those who engaged in regular physical activity had a lower risk of infection, hospitalization, severe COVID-19 illness and COVID-19-related death as compared with their inactive peers. (Fracassa and Vaziri, 8/22)

Fortune: Exercising About 20 Minutes A Day Can Lower Your Risk Of Getting COVID-19 Or Developing Severe Illness

What is the magic amount of exercise? The combined data used the Metabolic Equivalent of Task (MET) which calculates the amount of calories burned per minute of activity. The most effective amount, according to the researchers, is 500 METs which equates to 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week. This is in line with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation that adults should get 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity exercise along with two days of strength training. (Mikhail, 8/22)

Covid's incubation period appears to have fallen from 5 days to 3 days —

CIDRAP: Study: Incubation Times Of SARS-CoV-2 Variants Fell Over Time

As the dominant circulating strain of SARS-CoV-2 evolved from Alpha to Omicron, the incubation period from infection to symptoms or first positive COVID-19 test result gradually decreased, from 5 to 3.4 days, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published today in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 8/22)

More on the spread of covid —

Stat: Scientists Developing Home Tests That Measure Protection Against Covid-19

As the world continues to learn how to live with Covid-19 in the long run, scientists are testing ways to quickly tell people how well-protected they are against the virus, and whether they need another booster. (Chen, 8/23)

Bay Area News Group: Lawsuit: Kaiser Charged Patients For Free COVID Tests

The lawsuit was filed Aug. 8 in Alameda County Superior Court on behalf of a Sacramento woman, Faye Getubig, a Kaiser Foundation Health Plan member who went to the HMO in June for a test after feeling COVID-19 symptoms. She got the nasal swab, and after she received her results, she got a bill. For $310. (Woolfolk, 8/22)

The Boston Globe: Mass. Health Leaders Call For Stepped-Up COVID Plans For Fall And Winter

“We all want this pandemic to be over, but wishing it won’t make it so,” said Katie Murphy, president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, at a virtual news conference. “Pretending that we’re doing all that needs to be done for the fall and winter seasons and what they may portend, isn’t acceptable on any level.” (Bartlett, 8/22)

Billings Gazette: New School Year Begins In Billings Without COVID-19 Precautions

The new year marks the first time since early 2020 where social distancing, mask mandates and other precautionary measures in response to the pandemic won’t be implemented across Billings Public Schools. Last month, the district’s board of trustees voted to end the emergency declaration for COVID and rescind its mask mandate. (Young, 8/22)

Los Angeles Times: Are Omicron Subvariants BA.4.6 Or BA.2.75 Threats To California?

Experts in California are closely tracking two newer subvariants, BA.4.6 and BA.2.75 — themselves members of the Omicron family. It isn’t clear whether they will eventually spread to worrisome extents in the state, but there’s reason to pay attention as they’ve caused concern elsewhere in the world. (Lin II and Money, 8/22)

And covid precautions helped prevent the spread of norovirus —

The Washington Post: One Side Effect Of Cruise Covid Rules: Norovirus Has Plummeted

One apparent result of the measures cruise lines have taken against covid-19: Outbreaks of gastrointestinal illness have been far lower than in pre-pandemic years. So far this year, cruise lines have reported two outbreaks of vomiting and diarrhea to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that affected 3 percent or more of passengers or crew. ... The two outbreaks, affecting a total of 113 people, took place on a Carnival Cruise Line ship in late May and a luxury Seabourn voyage from late April through May. (Sampson, 8/22)

