Anthem Raises Profit Forecast For 2018, Offers Positive Outlook For 2019

The insurer reports profits for the third-quarter that were higher than predicted with total revenue of $23.25 billion.

Reuters: Anthem Predicts Better 2019 Than Wall Street Forecast, Shares Rise

Anthem Inc on Wednesday said its own expectations for 2019 earnings are ahead of current Wall Street estimates and the health insurer also raised its 2018 profit forecast, and its shares rose as much as 5 percent. The company also reported higher-than-expected third quarter profit as it reined in costs. (Mathias and Babu, 10/31)

The Wall Street Journal: Anthem Reports Earnings Growth, Raises Outlook

Anthem’s medical loss ratio, or the share of premiums spent on health costs, was slightly worse than analysts’ expectations for the third quarter, according to early notes from analysts. But the company also said the number was consistent with its expectations and improved its full-year MLR outlook. During the insurer’s earnings call, analysts asked about slightly higher costs it cited in Medicaid, and Ms. Boudreaux said the business was “performing solidly within our target margins” and should show “continued ongoing strong performance for the full year.” (Prang and Wilde Mathews, 10/31)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription