Anthem, Walmart Partner To Expand Seniors’ Access To OTC Medications

Beginning in January 2019, Anthem Medicare Advantage members will be able to use their insurance for over-the-counter drugs, first-aid and other such supplies.

Health insurer Anthem has teamed up with Walmart to expand its senior members' access to over-the-counter medications. Through a new partnership beginning in January 2019, Anthem's Medicare Advantage members will be able to use their insurance to shop for over-the-counter drugs and other items, such as first-aid supplies and support braces, at Walmart's 4,700 stores and online. Anthem serves more than 1.7 million seniors in Medicare Advantage plans. (Livingston, 8/20)

