Anti-Abortion Advocates’ No. 1 Legislative Priority For 2018: A 20-Week Ban

“It’s an election year, so getting substantial stuff done from Congress is usually a stretch,” said Tom McClusky, vice president of government affairs with March for Life, which opposes abortion. “However, it is a good chance to bring up bills to highlight the differences between pro-lifers and those who are not.”

Roll Call: Anti-Abortion Groups Look For Wins In 2018

The challenge in clearing anti-abortion legislation lies in the slim Republican majority in the Senate. A measure to ban abortions after 20 weeks with some exceptions could easily pass the House. But with only 51 Republican senators, well short of the 60 necessary to stop a filibuster, enacting anti-abortion laws is an uphill climb. Nonetheless, the groups are pushing for a Senate vote on the 20-week ban later this month, around the 45th anniversary on Jan. 22 of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide. (Raman, 1/17)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription