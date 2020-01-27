Anti-Poverty Advocates, Food Stamp Beneficiaries, Local Officials Brace For SNAP Cuts

The Trump administration is instituting a rule that could result in nearly 700,000 people across the country losing their food stamps. Those who rely on the benefits, those who administer them, and activists who try to protect vulnerable populations are expecting a grim fallout.

The New York Times: Cities Prepare For The Worst As Trump’s Food Stamp Cuts Near

Next month, Cuyahoga County, Ohio’s second largest, will begin sending letters and fliers, making phone calls and hosting information fairs to alert struggling citizens of a change about to befall them: Come April, able-bodied adults without children may lose their food stamps if they do not find work fast. A Trump administration rule change, long in the making, is about to become real, and by the administration’s own estimates, nearly 700,000 people across the country — 20,000 of them in Ohio, 3,000 alone in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County — will be dropped from the food-stamp rolls. (Fadulu, 1/25)

In other news from the agencies —

The Associated Press: Movement To Highlight Missing Native Women Expands To Males

Margaret Bitsue's days are filled with prayer: that her son has a clear mind and that he remembers home, a traditional Navajo hogan at the end of a dirt road where a faded yellow ribbon hanging from the cedar trees points to her agony. Bitsue hasn't seen or heard from Brandon Lee Sandoval, the youngest of her four children, in more than two years. Wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and work boots, he left the home in northeastern Arizona before sunrise Sept. 3, 2017, saying he was going to see friends in Phoenix and would be back. (1/26)

