Antibiotic Resistance In Humans And Animals Closely Linked

Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments from the past week in KHN's Prescription Drug Watch roundup.

CIDRAP: Antibiotic Use Breeds 'Two-Way' Resistance In Humans And Animals

In a study billed as the first of its kind, an international team of researchers report that the association between antibiotic consumption and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in humans and animals is a "two-way street." The modeling study, published yesterday in the Lancet Planetary Health, used global data on drug-resistant pathogens and human and animal antibiotic consumption to show that in both humans and food-producing animals, unsurprisingly, increased antibiotic use is associated with increased AMR. But the model also estimated that increased antibiotic use by food-producing animals is associated with increased resistance in the bacterial pathogens that infect humans, while increased antibiotic use in humans is linked to increased animal AMR rates. (Dall, 4/4)

ScienceDaily: Antibiotic Consumption And Resistance 'Two-Way Street' Between Animals And Humans

Scientists have demonstrated that, globally, the association between antibiotic consumption and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) between human and animals goes both ways. (London School of Hygience and Tropical Medicine, 4/4)

CIDRAP: Monoclonal Antibodies May Slash Risk Of Severe COVID-19 Outcomes

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) given within 2 days of a COVID-19 diagnosis lowered the risk of hospitalization or death by 39%, estimates a hypothetical randomized study using observational data published today in the Annals of Internal Medicine. (Van Buesekom, 4/4)

Reuters: Pardes Biosciences To Suspend COVID-19 Drug Development After Mid-Stage Trial Fails

Pardes Biosciences Inc said on Monday it will suspend further clinical development of its experimental antiviral treatment pomotrelvir, after the drug failed a mid-stage trial for treating COVID-19, and will explore strategic alternatives which may include a sale of the company. (4/3)

FiercePharma: FDA Authorizes InflaRx's Anti-Inflammation Drug For Severe COVID

A statistical shortfall didn’t dissuade the FDA from authorizing an anti-inflammatory therapy for treating COVID-19. The FDA has granted an emergency use authorization for InflaRx’s vilobelimab to treat critically ill COVID patients, the German company said in a press release Monday. (Liu, 4/4)

FiercePharma: Sanofi Begins Construction Of Another Flu Vaccine Plant

Sanofi and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) are expanding their capacity to manufacture flu shots. They are breaking ground on a two-story formulation and filling facility at the company’s sprawling campus in Swiftwater, Pennsylvania. (Dunleavy, 4/4)

FiercePharma: Camber Recalls Pneumonia Drug, Citing Possible Microbial Contamination

Camber Pharmaceuticals issued a voluntary recall of one lot of atovaquone oral suspension used to treat a form of pneumonia. The recall is due to the potential of microbial contamination of Bacillus cereus. (Keenan, 4/4)

ScienceDaily: Study To Decode Microbe-Gut Signaling Suggests Potential New Treatment For IBD

Fresh insights into how our bodies interact with the microbes living in our guts suggest that a two-drug combination may offer a new way to treat inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. (Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, 4/4)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription