Any Gun In Active Shooting Incident Is Deadly, But Danger Is About Doubled With Semi-Automatic Weapon

"Active shooters are hell-bent on killing people," said the analysis' lead researcher Dr. Adil Haider. "The big difference — and this is not such a big surprise — is if you give them a semi-automatic, they're able to shoot twice the number of people." But, the chance of dying if hit is equally great no matter the gun type.

The Associated Press: Active Shooter Study: Semi-Automatic Rifles More Deadly

Active shooters with semi-automatic rifles wound and kill twice as many people as those using weapons that don't self-load, although chances of dying if hit in either type of assault are the same, a new analysis shows. Researchers examined FBI data on nearly 250 active shooter incidents in the United States since 2000. Almost 900 people were wounded and 718 were killed. (Tanner, 9/11)

Los Angeles Times: Shooters Are Twice As Deadly When A Semiautomatic Rifle Is In The Mix, Study Finds

In the United States, shootings that involved a semiautomatic rifle resulted in nearly twice as many deaths compared with shootings carried out with only handguns, shotguns or non-semiautomatic rifles, according to a report published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Assn. Nonfatal injuries were significantly higher as well. In other words, the study authors noted, the weapons work exactly as intended. “Semiautomatic rifles are designed for easy use, can accept large magazines, and fire high-velocity bullets, enabling active shooters to wound and kill more people per incident,” they wrote. (Kaplan, 9/11)

In other news —

Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Shooting: 11 Questions On Guns Laws, Mental Health Answered

Federal and state laws on gun sales are complicated. So are mental health issues. No one wants a dangerous person to have a gun, but no one wants to take away guns from people because of a mental health stigma. The Enquirer answers 11 key questions about guns and mental health laws. (Balmert, 9/11)

