Appeals Court Puts California’s Aid-In-Dying Law Temporarily Back In Effect

The law had been declared unconstitutional by a judge last month because it was voted on during a special session. The state appeals court has issued a stay.

The Associated Press: State Appeals Court Reinstates California's Right-To-Die Law

A state appeals court has reinstated — at least for now — California's law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives. The Fourth District Court of Appeals in Riverside issued an immediate stay Friday putting the End of Life Option back into effect. The court also gave opponents of its decision until July 2 to file objections. (6/15)

San Jose Mercury News: Judge: Californians Can Once Again Use Aid-In-Dying Drugs

“I am thrilled and relieved,” said Sen. Bill Monning, D-Carmel, who co-sponsored the legislation that led to the Act. “This decision will offer reassurance and certainty, for now, to any terminally ill patient who feared that their end of life options had been curtailed.” A flurry of rulings in May created confusion among patients, their families and doctors regarding the status of the Act, a law that allows a terminally ill adult with a six-month prognosis to obtain aid-in-dying drugs from a physician, subject to numerous safeguards. (Krieger, 6/15)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription