Apple And Google Preview Contact Tracing System In The Works, Ban Location Tracking In Apps That Use Tech
The two tech giants provided a first glimpse of what the technology they are jointly developing could look like. The system will only be used by government apps, in order to track the spread of the coronavirus. Despite a call by public health authorities to use GPS technology instead of Bluetooth, Apple and Google say they won't allow location tracking due to battery limitations and privacy concerns. News outlets report on other coronavirus tracking news, as well.
CNN:
Apple And Google Show What Their Contact Tracing System Could Look Like
Apple and Google just provided a first look at how public health apps could use the coronavirus contact tracing software they are jointly developing. The two tech companies shared a series of images and guidelines on Monday for governments and public health authorities to integrate with their contact tracing apps, including how users will be notified if they have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus. They also laid out some requirements for apps that use the system, including that they will not run any ads and will not collect any location data. (Iyengar, 5/4)
Reuters:
Apple, Google Ban Use Of Location Tracking In Contact Tracing Apps
Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google on Monday said they would ban the use of location tracking in apps that use a new contact tracing system the two are building to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Nellis and Dave, 5/4)
ABC News:
Bringing America Back: Experts Warn Of Limitations Of Tech For Contact Tracing
App developers and tech giants like Apple and Google are joining the fight against COVID-19 by developing digital systems for contact tracing. But for public health experts, the old-fashioned approach -- a labor-intensive process of re-tracing and notifying contacts of positive cases -- works best, and has fewer privacy concerns. (Deliso, 5/5)
PBS NewsHour:
What Is Contact Tracing, And How Could It Help The U.S. Manage COVID-19?
With COVID-19 cases in the U.S. still rising, many experts say the next phase in the pandemic response will require aggressive contact tracing. The technique has been used extensively in prior disease outbreaks elsewhere, but the U.S. currently lacks a nationwide tracing infrastructure. And while apps tracking movement and interactions could help, they raise privacy concerns. (Nawaz, Carlson and Natour, 5/4)
Modern Healthcare:
Northwestern, AbilityLab At Work On COVID Detection Device
Chicago-area researchers are developing a wearable device about the size of a stamp that aims to detect early signs of COVID-19 and monitor infected patients. Created by teams at Northwestern University and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, the wireless device, which adheres to the base of the neck, continuously measures body temperature, heart rate and respiratory activity, including irregular breathing, Northwestern said in a statement Monday. (Goldberg, 5/4)