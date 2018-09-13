Apple Shoulders Into Health Landscape With Revamped Watch That Is FDA-Approved To Measure Heart Rhythms

The device will be the first electrocardiogram ever to be available over the counter. Apple's pivot toward a health care focus for the wearable comes after struggling to convince customers that they need the watches.

The Associated Press: The Apple Watch Is Inching Toward Becoming A Medical Device

Apple is trying to turn its smartwatch from a niche gadget into a lifeline to better health by slowly evolving it into a medical device. In its fourth incarnation, called the Series 4 and due out later this month, the Apple Watch will add features that allow it to take high-quality heart readings and detect falls. It's part of Apple's long-in-the-making strategy to give people a distinct reason to buy a wrist gadget that largely does things smartphones already do. (Liedtke, 9/13)

Los Angeles Times: Apple Unveils Big, $1,099 iPhone XS Max And Pitches Upgraded Apple Watch As Health Device

“The FDA worked closely with the company as they developed and tested these software products, which may help millions of users identify health concerns more quickly,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement. Healthcare products on ubiquitous devices, such as smartwatches, may help users seek treatment earlier and empower them with more information about their health, he said. (Gurman, 9/12)

Stat: The New Apple Watch, With FDA's Blessing, Comes With An EKG App

Theirs is the first electrocardiogram ever to be available over the counter, Apple’s COO Jeff Williams said. The Apple Watch Series 4 will cost at least $399. Apple wasn’t the only one bragging about the move Wednesday. FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb also jumped in to tout his agency’s role in the clearance. (Sheridan, 9/12)

Reuters: Apple iPhones Get Bigger And Pricier, Watch Turns To Health

It is positioning the new watch as a more comprehensive health device, able to take an electrocardiogram to detect an irregular heartbeat and start an emergency call automatically if it detects a user falling down, potentially appealing to older customers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it worked with Apple to develop apps for the Apple Watch and has been taking steps to ease the regulatory pathway for companies seeking to create digital healthcare products. (Nellis and Randewich, 9/13)

The New York Times: Apple Unveils Bigger iPhones At Higher Prices, And A Heart-Tracking Watch

The device’s new health features are sure to increase Apple’s dominance of the smart watch category — and they underscore the company’s focus. When the watch was first released, critics and consumers were confused about its utility. Over time, Apple has refined the device to focus on its health and fitness capabilities. Now the narrative is clear: Get this watch, if you want to live. (Chen, Nicas, Manjoo and Abelson, 9/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Apple Adds Heart-Monitoring, Fall-Detection Features To Its Watch

The Apple Watch ECG “could be beneficial to lots of patients” by picking up intermittent rhythm problems, said C. Michael Valentine, president of the American College of Cardiology and a cardiologist with Centra Medical Group in Lynchburg, Va. Yet doctors also raised concerns about potential risks from relying on the app. Dr. John Mandrola, a cardiac electrophysiologist in Louisville, Ky., said the ECG feature could misdiagnose patients because of inaccurate readings, or lead to overtreatment of patients. The watch may also detect cases of low-risk atrial fibrillation that don’t need to be treated, said Eric Topol, a cardiologist and director of the Scripps Translational Science Institute. This could lead to unnecessary prescriptions for blood thinners that carry bleeding risks, he said. (Loftus and Mickle, 9/12)

Modern Healthcare: Apple Scores FDA Clearance For Heart Rhythm-Sensing Apple Watch

Apple assured the audience at Wednesday's event that the data captured by the watch are encrypted, both on the device itself and in the cloud. But the ECG capability nevertheless brings up new questions about privacy, said Angela Radcliffe, general manager of clinical trial solutions for PulsePoint. For instance, consumers may one day be able to monetize their health data, she said. "Healthcare consumer data might be the next part of the gig economy." (Arndt, 9/12)

