Are The Days Of Eye-Popping Rate Hikes Over? Health Law Premium Increases Fairly Moderate For 2020

The first batch of proposed 2020 rate filings are in from insurers. The sampling indicates to experts that the marketplace is stabilizing. One big reason why: Insurers are now making lots of money on their Obamacare customers — the vast majority of which are heavily subsidized — after jacking up rates to account for higher-than-expected medical costs in the early years. Other health law related news comes out of California, Minnesota, Georgia and Wisconsin.

Politico: Obamacare Rate Hikes Appear Modest For 2020

The era of annual eye-popping Obamacare rate hikes appears to be over. Premium increases in the law’s marketplaces are on track to be relatively modest for the second straight year, according to the first batch of 2020 rates proposed by insurers. The rate filings are an early indication that this year’s small rate hikes weren’t a fluke and that other Trump administration policies — including support for a lawsuit that could torch the Affordable Care Act — have proven less disruptive than some experts feared. (Demko, 6/3)

The Wichita Eagle: No 2020 Health Coverage Rate Hikes For Kansas State Workers

Thousands of Kansas state employees won’t pay more for health insurance in 2020 for the first time in years after rounds of rate increases ratcheted up financial pressure on families. Employee contribution rates for health coverage will drop or remain flat next year, following a vote Monday by a key state commission. More than 39,600 people are enrolled in the plans.Some state government employees are contributing about double what they did just four years ago. Kansas shrank how much funding it provided for health coverage amid budget turmoil, but tax revenues are again climbing. (Shorman, 6/3)

Seattle Times: Washington State Health Insurers Propose Lowest Rate Increase In Affordable Care Act Era

Health insurers have proposed an average rate increase of less than 1% for the individual market after three years of double-digit rate increases in premiums. The proposed lowering of average rates to 0.96% is attributed to the stability of Washington’s individual market and should help people buying health insurance through the Washington Health Benefit Exchange, said Pam MacEwan, CEO of the Exchange. (Blethen, 6/3)

California Healthline: Newsom Proposes Penalty To Fund Health Insurance Subsidies

Claire Haas and her husband are at a health insurance crossroads. If they were single, each would qualify for a federal tax credit to help reduce the cost of their health insurance premiums. As a married couple, they get zip. “We talk about getting divorced every time we get our health care bills,” said Haas, 34, of Oakland. She has been married to her husband, Andrew Snyder, 33, for two years. “We kind of feel like we messed up. We shouldn’t have gotten married.” (Young and Ibarra, 6/3)

The Star Tribune: Minnesota Extends 'Reinsurance' Program

Lawmakers have agreed to continue a state program for “reinsurance” that’s been credited with helping keep a lid on premiums in the state’s market where individuals buy health insurance.The program extension won’t require additional money, state officials said, since the initial $542 million appropriation hasn’t yet been exhausted. Called the Minnesota Premium Security Plan, reinsurance provides a financial backstop for health insurers that happen to attract enrollees with unusually expensive health conditions by covering a large chunk of those medical bills. (Snowbeck, 6/3)

Atlanta Journal Constitution: Kemp’s Office Selects Consultant To Craft Health Care "Waiver"

Gov. Brian Kemp’s administration selected consulting giant Deloitte on Monday to craft a plan that state leaders hope will ease health care coverage for more poor and middle-class Georgians under the Affordable Care Act. The governor’s office said Deloitte won the contract with a bid of $1.92 million, less than the $2.6 million the state budgeted for the process this year. (Bluestein, 6/3)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tony Evers Continues To Push Medicaid Expansion Despite GOP Opposition

Gov. Tony Evers continues to push for the pillars of his state budget proposal despite a promise from Republican lawmakers to block them — this time, to expand Medicaid using federal funds. Evers and top members of his administration held a news conference on the steps of the state Capitol on Monday to announce a program aimed at boosting enrollment in health insurance plans. (Beck, 6/3)

And a new poll finds that even as the marketplaces stabilize, Americans still are struggling to afford care —

The Hill: Poll: 1 In 4 Americans Say Cost Led To Skipping Medical Care

More than 1 in 4 Americans say they or a family member went without needed health care in the past two years because they felt they could not afford it, according to a new poll. The survey from Monmouth University released Monday finds that 27 percent of adults say they or a member of their household have avoided necessary medical care in the past two years because of cost. That figure is down slightly from 2017, when 31 percent said they had skipped care. (Sullivan, 6/3)

