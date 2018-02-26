“Hospitals will start to evolve into large intensive-care units, where you go to get highly specialized, highly technical or serious critical care," predicts Bruce Leff, of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

The Wall Street Journal: What The Hospitals Of The Future Look Like

The days of the hospital as we know it may be numbered. In a shift away from their traditional inpatient facilities, health-care providers are investing in outpatient clinics, same-day surgery centers, free-standing emergency rooms and microhospitals, which offer as few as eight beds for overnight stays. They are setting up programs that monitor people 24/7 in their own homes. And they are turning to digital technology to treat and keep tabs on patients remotely from a high-tech hub. (Landro, 2/25)