Armed Protesters Rally In Michigan’s State Capitol, But Gov. Whitmer Charges Forward With Emergency Orders

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) re-instated a state of emergency, despite a vote by the Republican-led state Legislature refusing to extend the original order and protesters with rifles demonstrating inside and out of the state capitol building. “By refusing to extend the emergency and disaster declaration, Republican lawmakers are putting their heads in the sand and putting more lives and livelihoods at risk,” Whitmer said.

The New York Times: Michigan Governor Reinstates State Of Emergency As Protests Ramp Up

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, a prime political target in partisan clashes over stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus outbreak, signed three executive orders on Thursday to reinstate a state of emergency during the coronavirus pandemic. Her order came on a day when protesters, some of them armed, gathered at the State Capitol in Lansing to oppose stay-at-home orders. State Senator Dayna Polehanki, a Democrat, shared a photograph of protesters with rifles inside the building, as well as a video of hundreds of people outside. (Fortin, 5/1)

The Associated Press: GOP Lawmakers Reject Michigan's Virus Order; Whitmer Unfazed

The governor, unfazed, responded with orders stating under one law that an emergency still exists, while declaring a new 28-day state of emergency under another law. The declarations are important because they are the foundation for Whitmer’s stay-at-home measure, which will remain in effect through May 15, and other directives aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. The virus that causes COVID-19 has infected more than 41,000 Michigan residents and contributed to the deaths of 3,789, many in the Detroit area. (Eggert and Householder, 5/1)

Detroit Free Press: GOP Lawmakers Want To Take Gov. Whitmer To Court In Power Fight

The Republican-controlled Legislature is planning to take Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to court over her exercise of state emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic. As expected, GOP lawmakers in the House and Senate made no move to extend legislative approval of Michigan's state of emergency, which was set to expire at the end of the day Thursday. (Egan, 4/30)

Reuters: Hundreds Protest In Michigan Seeking End To Governor's Emergency Powers

Many people at Thursday’s “American Patriot Rally”, including militia group members carrying firearms and people with pro-Trump signs, appeared to be ignoring state social-distancing guidelines as they clustered together within 6 feet of each other. “Governor Whitmer, and our state legislature, it’s over with. Open this state,” Mike Detmer, a Republican U.S. congressional candidate running for the state’s 8th District spot held by Democrat Elissa Slotkin, told the crowd. “Let’s get businesses back open again. Let’s make sure there are jobs to go back to.” (Martina and Herald, 4/30)

The Hill: Armed Protesters Demonstrate Inside Michigan State Capitol

Hundreds were seen protesting at the Michigan state capitol in Lansing, with some armed demonstrators pushing inside as the legislature discussed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic. Protesters brandished firearms, signs and American flags inside the statehouse, chanting “Let us in!” The protest marked just the latest action against Whitmer’s policies intended to blunt the coronavirus’s spread. (Axelrod, 4/30)

ABC News: Michigan Judge Sides With Governor In Lawsuit Over Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Order

A Michigan judge sided with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday in a lawsuit filed against her shelter-in-place order and denied the plaintiffs an injunction. Court of Claims Judge Christopher M. Murray ruled Steve Martinko and other plaintiffs' claims that the order infringed on their constitutional rights were not strong due to the severity of the pandemic. A preliminary injunction of the governor's order, which has been in effect since March 24, "would not serve the public interest, despite the temporary harm to plaintiffs’ constitutional rights." (Pereira, 4/30)

Detroit Free Press: Detroit Mayor Calls On Gov. Whitmer To Allow Other Medical Procedures

Mayor Mike Duggan gratefully accepted nearly a half million masks and goggles Thursday, then urged the governor to allow hospitals to resume routine medical procedures. The 350,000 N-95 masks and 100,000 goggles are a gift from The Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation. Joe Tsai is co-founder of Chinese online marketplace Alibaba and owner of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets. Tsai held a small business forum in Detroit in 2017 and said he and his wife's fond memories of the city include dinner at Selden Standard and a trip to Avalon Bakery. (Elrick and Egan, 4/30)

Detroit Free Press: Coronavirus Death Toll Prompts Michigan To Activate Response Team

The state of Michigan is activating a team of mortuary and medical professionals, volunteers and others to respond to the number of deaths from coronavirus as they stretch the resources of hospitals and funeral homes. The state's Department of Health and Human Services is activating for the first time ever its Michigan Mortuary Response Team, which the the agency said will provide "safe and secure transfer, identification and storage of human remains until funeral homes can help families make plans." (Spangler, 4/30)

