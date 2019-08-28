As Cases Of Mysterious Lung Illness Related To Vaping Climb, There Seems To Be Just Crickets From Federal Agencies

There haven't been any product recalls or warnings from the government despite the number of cases climbing to nearly 200 across more than a dozen states. But federal officials say they are investigating leads on the cause of the illnesses.

Politico: Mystery Youth Vaping Disease Reveals Gaping Holes In Regulation

A mysterious outbreak of critical lung disease in scores of teenagers and young adults is forcing federal agencies to grapple with a vast, nearly unregulated market of nicotine- and marijuana-based vaping products. At least 193 potential cases, including one death, have been reported to the federal government this summer. Yet since the first case was logged in June, agencies have released no product recalls, nor any details or broad public awareness campaigns about which specific vaping products might be causing the illness. (Owermohle, Ehley and Roubein, 8/27)

Previous KHN Coverage: Mysterious Vaping Lung Injuries May Have Flown Under Regulatory Radar

The Associated Press: Utah Investigates 21 Cases Of Lung Disease Linked To Vaping

Utah health officials say they are investigating 21 cases of a severe lung disease linked to vaping. The state Department of Health announced the new number Monday, a jump from the five cases in teenagers and young adults reported last week. The department says the cases stem from the use of a mix of nicotine and marijuana electronic cigarette products. (8/27)

The Hill: Utah Health Officials Probing 21 Lung Disease Cases Linked To Vaping

The CDC has not publicly identified a cause yet, but many of the reported cases have involved products that contain THC, the key element in marijuana that causes users to get high. Before experiencing symptoms of respiratory distress, some patients have reported shortness of breath and chest pains, as well as gastrointestinal problems like nausea and diarrhea, according to the CDC. (Pitofsky, 8/27)

And in North Carolina —

The Associated Press: North Carolina Prosecutor Expands Fight Against Youth Vaping

North Carolina's top prosecutor expanded his efforts to halt e-cigarette sales to teens on Tuesday by suing eight more manufacturers and sellers of vaping products. Josh Stein, the Democratic attorney general in the traditionally tobacco-friendly state, said he's filing lawsuits against eight companies that make or sell e-cigarettes and related products in an announcement timed to grab attention during the first week of school. (Drew, 8/27)

The Hill: North Carolina Escalates Fight Against E-Cigarette Companies

“One look at their marketing materials demonstrates just how egregious their sales tactics are — with flavors like cotton candy, gummy bear, unicorn, and graham cracker, they’re clearly targeting young people,” Stein said. “To teenagers, the health and addiction risks of vaping are simply too high.” (Weixel, 8/27)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription