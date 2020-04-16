As Concerns For Inmates Ramp Up, Justice Department To Conduct Remote Inspections Of Prison Facilities
Health officials have been warning for more than a decade about the dangers of epidemics in jails and prisons, which are ideal environments for viral outbreaks. Seventeen infected inmates have died at federal prisons across the U.S. since late March.
The Associated Press:
Justice Dept. Watchdog To Inspect Prisons Amid Virus Spread
The Justice Department’s inspector general will conduct remote inspections of Bureau of Prisons facilities to ensure they are following best practices to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus after hundreds of federal inmates tested positive for the virus. The review, announced Wednesday, comes as the federal prison system struggles with a growing number of coronavirus cases and complaints from inmates, advocacy groups and correction officers about how officials are handling the pandemic among their 122 facilities. (Balsamo, 4/15)
The Wall Street Journal:
Justice Department Investigators Inspect Federal Prisons For Coronavirus Containment Procedures
The move announced Wednesday comes amid growing criticism of the federal Bureau of Prisons’ response to the pandemic and as the number of infected inmates and employees continued to rise. At least 451 inmates and 280 staff had tested positive for the virus, and 17 inmates have died, the bureau reported. The department’s inspector general said its investigators would be trying to determine whether federal prisons facilities are “complying with the available guidance and best practices regarding preventing, managing and containing potential Covid-19 outbreaks.” (Gurman, 4/15)
The Hill:
DOJ Watchdog To Inspect Federal Prisons After Hundreds Diagnosed With Coronavirus
Barr asked Inspector General Michael Horowitz to conduct an assessment of the federal prisons that were becoming hot spots and analyze how the department can improve best practices, a person familiar with the matter told the AP, and Barr has continued to consult with Horowitz on the matter in the meantime. The remote inspections will include Bureau of Prisons facilities, halfway houses and prisons with contracts to house federal inmates, all of which will be reviewed for compliance with government guidelines. (Budryk, 4/15)
The Washington Post:
D.C. Jail Inmates With Coronavirus Barred From Access To Lawyers, Family, Showers And Changes Of Clothing, Inspectors Say
Staff shortages prevent the D.C. jail from keeping inmates six feet apart to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, with one guard monitoring up to 45 prisoners, court-appointed inspectors told a U.S. judge Wednesday. Painting a squalid if not shocking portrait of sickness behind bars, the inspectors — two veteran D.C. criminal justice experts — said inmates with the virus are isolated and prohibited from showering or cleaning their cells. (Hsu, 4/15)
ABC News:
Judge Denies Release Of Rikers Island Inmates Over COVID-19 Concerns
Rikers Island inmates Jagger Freeman and Christopher Ransom, who are charged in connection to the friendly fire death of an NYPD detective, and 19 others were denied requests for their release as the novel coronavirus spreads in one of the largest correctional facilities in the world. Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder denied their release on Wednesday, citing the lack of proof that their detention was unconstitutional. Separately, Queens Supreme Court Justice Marcia Hirsch denied Freeman's release on Tuesday. (Carrega, 4/15)
Kaiser Health News:
Jails And Prisons Spring Thousands To Prevent Coronavirus Outbreaks
Terry Smith, a 65-year-old Vietnam veteran with PTSD, multiple health issues and a history of homelessness, spent nearly three years in San Francisco County Jail awaiting trial on a burglary charge. The final several weeks were served in the full flush of a burgeoning viral pandemic. He considers himself lucky. (Kreidler, 4/16)